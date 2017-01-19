Traffic stop leads to drug charges and $30,000 seized

Drug charges were laid and $30,000 seized during a traffic stop in Machin Township late last week.

Dryden Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic offence just past noon on Jan. 13.

As a result of the vehicle stop, Dryden OPP officers, with help from the Northwest Region Canine Unit, located a small amount of marijuana and approximately $30,000 in cash.

Two Thunder Bay residents face charges of marijuana possession and theft over $5,000.

Laura FORNERI, 25 years old of Thunder Bay, ON

1. Possession of a Schedule II Substance – Cannabis Marihuana – under 30 grams contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

2. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to Section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

James WRIGHT, 32 years old of Thunder Bay, ON

1. Possession of a Schedule II Substance – Cannabis Marihuana –under 30 grams contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

2. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to Section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

Both Forneri and Wright have been released from custody and will appear in court on Feb. 27 to answer to the charges.