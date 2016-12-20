Traffic stop near Ignace leads to drug charges

A pair from Calgary is facing drugs charges following a traffic stop in Skey Township approximately two kilometres east of Ignace.

Ignace Ontario Provincial Police stopped the vehicle shortly before noon on Dec. 15.

As a result, 43-year-old Jodi Caldwell and 39-year-old Eugene St. Jean were arrested. Caldwell faces a possession of marijuana charge, and St. Jean possession of oxycodone and dextroamphetamine.

The estimated value of the drugs was $6,220.

The two will appear in Ignace court on Feb. 1.

Official charges:

Eugene St. Jean, 39 years old of Calgary, Alberta

1. Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drug (Oxycodone, Dextroamphetamine) X 3 contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.



Jodi Caldwell, 43 year old female of Calgary, Alberta

1. Possession of a Schedule II Substance – Cannabis Marihuana – under 30 grams contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.