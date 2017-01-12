Travelling to Manitoba not recommended

If you have plans to travel to Manitoba today, it might be safer to reschedule.

A number of highways in Manitoba are closed today, including Highway 1 West of Winnipeg.

Visibility on Highway 17 West, headed to Winnipeg is being reported as poor.

Residents are reminded to drive according to conditions, and check the Standard Insurance Road Reports Page at KenoraOnline before travelling on the highways.

