Two missing teen girls in Fort Frances

Two teens in Fort Frances have gone missing.

Teagan Copenace, 16, was last seen yesterday in Fort Frances. She is described as aboriginal, five-foot-four, 120 pounds, with long black hair, brown eyes, and last observed wearing black leggings and a dark coloured shirt.

Hailey Mathe-Bull, 14, is believed to be with Copenace. She is described as aboriginal, five-foot-four, 100 pounds, short black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark coloured coat and a white/grey ball cap.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Copenace or Mathe-Bull is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crimestoppers.