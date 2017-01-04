Vehicle leaves road in Dryden

Drivers should be aware of slick road conditions following yesterday's major snowfall.

One vehicle left the road in Dryden by Two Mile Corner at Richan Rd. this afternoon. No injuries have been reported.

Mark Schuster of Environment Canada reports that 22.8 centimetres of snow fell yesterday, the most in the region ever on a Jan. 3.

He added that the typical snowfall amount for the entire month of January is 28.4 centimetres.

