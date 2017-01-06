Preparations for Kroppy Cup underway

Things are coming together for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada. One of the main events will the Kroppy Cup Memorial Pond Hockey Tournament.

Outline of the courses for the tournament on Golf Course Bay. Dean Caron is the pond hockey coordinator. He says they're looking for more volunteers.

"We're going to need some more volunteers. We've had a lot of great people step up already, but we're going to need more. What I'm looking for are people to help out with shoveling the snow between periods of the games. We also need some people who are first aiders. They don't have to be paramedics, doctors, or nurses. Just people with current first aid certificates to come out incase there are injuries," he said.

Caron said they also need individuals with snowblowers, willing to help with the rink on Safety Bay. Outline of where the rink will be on Safety Bay.

