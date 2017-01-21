Wabigoon hall collecting donations after house fire

The Ladies of the Friendly Circle at the Wabigoon Memorial Hall are collecting donations, on behalf of the Graham family. They lost their home in a fire earlier this week.

A benefit spaghetti supper and silent auction is also planned for February 25th in Drydenat the Agricultural Building.

Folks wanting to donated can contact Arlene Williams at the Wabigoon Memorial Hall (807) 316-6794.

For more information:

Emergency crews respond to Wabigoon house fire