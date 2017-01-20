Warm weather to continue

It's going to be another warm week for northwestern Ontario. Mark Schuster of Environment Canada explains.

"Normal high for this time of year, believe it or not, is -12. So, we are running several degrees warmer then normal with day times highs expected to be above freezing over the next several days. Looking ahead into next week, it might be a few degrees cooler, with highs just below the freezing mark. But that's still several degrees above normal so that looks like it's going to persist right into next week," he said.

Schuster also added that there is no significant weather headed our way for at least the next week.