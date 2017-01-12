Warmer temperatures on the way

We just have to make it through the weekend. Environment Canada Meteorologist Geoff Coulson said after some cooler temperatures to end the week, it will start to warm up.

"Certainly much milder conditions in store for us, then what we're going to be experiencing to finish off the work week. Some pretty chilly air for Thursday and Friday for the Kenora area is going to give way to some more seasonal temperatures for Saturday. Forecast high for Saturday is minus 12, and our normal high for this time of year is about minus 13. Then we do see a steady trend to more milder conditions Sunday into next week. In fact by the middle of next week daytime highs forecasted to be around minus 2, well above that long term average of minus 13," he said.

Coulson said the warmer temperatures could stick around, and see us into the first week of February.

For more information:

Weather

Below normal temperatures expected throughout week