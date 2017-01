Passing motorists on the Jones Road are encouraged to keep an eye out for a duck. It seems he's stuck in his ways, and he decided not to go on his southern vacation this winter.

The duck has been observed at the bailey bridge, heading to Grassy on Hwy. 671 about 10 km from Hwy. 17 A bypass.

There's concern that the open water is kind of closing in. So, passersby are asked to keep an eye out, and possibly reach out to to help the li'l fellow, if necessary.