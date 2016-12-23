Winter storm update from Environment Canada forecaster

Forecaster Peter Kimbell of Environment Canada says the winter storm is expected to arrive from the U.S. after sunset on Sunday, Christmas Day.

"It's actually going to be developing over Utah and Colorado, moving across Nebraska, up across the Dakotas, then crossing into Minnesota and northwestern Ontario," he said.

The snow is expected to begin late Sunday, Christmas Day, and last overnight into Boxing Day, Monday.

"The heaviest snow may very well be Christmas night," Kimbell said. "Definitely not a day to be travelling anywhere."

