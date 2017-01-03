The winter storm warning has been downgraded to a snow fall warning for northwestern Ontario. A total snowfall amount of about 15 cm is expected. Environment Canada Meteorologist Mark Schuster explains.

"About 10 cm of snow has already fallen, and it looks like another 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected during the course of the day today. These amounts are slightly less then what was expected. The winter storm warning that was in effect has been downgraded to a snowfall warning. So, probably by the time all is said and done probably for areas closer to the Manitoba board 15 to 20 cm in total," he said.

Schuster talks about what the weather will be like once the storm passes.

"It looks like we're going to head into much calmer conditions, however it's going to be a deep freeze -- it looks like -- for much of the week. Daytime highs running considerably below normal. Normal highs for this time of year around minus 13. It looks like Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday daytime highs closer to minus 20

approaching minus 30 even. It looks like that cold air is going to stick around for the weekend, and even into next week," he said.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Drivers are reminded to use caution and travel according to conditions.

