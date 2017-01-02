Winter storm warning update

A winter storm warning is in effect. Up to 30 centimetres of blowing snow are expected in Kenora, Whitedog, Grassy Narrows and Sioux-Narrows Nestor Falls.

The storm is expected to linger through Tuesday, as it heads east towards Lake Superior.

Drivers are asked to put off any non-essential travel, while the system passes through the area.

Winter storm warning