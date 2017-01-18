Zoning application for shelter just first step, mayor

There's a sigh of relief. Kenora council approved a zoning application yesterday. It will allow the city's emergency shelter to remain in the Northwestern Health Unit. After the vote, Mayor Dave Canfield offered his thoughts.

"It feels good," he said. "It's a shelter you wish you never had to have."

Now, the mayor says the city and its partners have about 20 months to find a permanent home for the shelter. Canfield says he'd also like to see support services in the same location, so clients will have a better chance to find a home and make their contributions to the community.

Last year, the city struggled to find a new home for the emergency shelter, after the Fellowship Centre announced it would no longer offer the service. Knox United offered a home for the summer, and the health unit stepped in last fall, saying it would offer space for two years.

Another rezoning for a different location had been rejected by council last winter. In their comments on the issue, councillors noted their partnerships with a range of agencies including the NeChee Friendship Centre, Kenora District Services Board and even the premier's office.

