It's been ideal weather for a motorcycle ride. Brad Elyk of Dryden talks about their annual trip. "For this party, it's the 27th year," he said. "I've been doing it myself for four years, me and my…
It's picnic time for Jubilee Church at Anicinabe Park. Richard Goodfellow and his wife, Frances, say they enjoy what's become an annual event. "It's a lot of work, but it's pretty rewarding," he…
A new video shows off scenic Lake of the Woods. Host Sean Kavanagh says it's a great way to expand your horizons. "This is a perfect way to get your eyes way down the lake, and see what's out there.…
Look for their new boat out on the water this summer.She's a beauty! The Treaty 3 police service has unveiled their new marine unit. Sargeant Dave Pahpasay talks about their role out on the water.…
Local shoppers are safe and sound following a lock-down, and evacuation of Kenora's Walmart. The OPP say that they were called to the scene, following an over the phone bomb threat. The lock-down…
Have you ever tried putting on a life jacket, while you are already floating in the water? If you fall out of the boat on Eagle Lake, is it already too late? July 1 - 9 is National Fishing Week. The…
Ontario is giving more students a hand, when it comes to tuition fees. Ontario's Student Assistance Program, or OSAP, has undergone some recent changes. Anthony Leek from Seven Generations says the…
The fire season is starting to pick up. There are now nine new forest fires burning in the region. Lightning is the main cause of these new fires. Heavy lightning activity has been recorded in the…
The search for a 24-year-old charged with multiple sexual offences has ended. Ignace OPP searched and found Nathan Nolet last night. Following an investigation, officers searched for Nolet as he has…
The City of Dryden, and the areas surrounding it, have had a rough start to their day. Dryden had a city-wide power outage with over 5,000 customers impacted this morning. Hydro One says that the…
It's just a delay until after the next election. Energy critic Todd Smith says the province is just putting a band-aid on energy prices. "The last several years, gas prices and electricity prices in…
An SIU investigation has started in Sioux Lookout. Two investigators from the province's special investigations unit are looking into a serious head injury suffered by a prisoner. A spokesman for the…
Shania Nelson of Whitedog has been chosen. She was among 4,000 applicants for the World Indigenous People's Conference on Education. It's set for Toronto at the end of the month. Nelson hopes to…
The province is hoping to make life more convenient and affordable for residents. Electricity bills have long been a touchy subject, and they will be seeing the most changes. The provincial…
It's barbecue season, and there's lots of propane tanks in transit. Reg Northcote-Brewer of EnergyTech offers a few safety tips. "When it is filled, put it in the back of your truck in the upright…