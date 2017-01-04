Sled operator John Sweeney is all smiles. He spent part of yesterday afternoon trying out trails in the Kenora area, after all the fresh powder.

"Aw, it's awesome, but so far it looks like it's going to be a great day," he said, after he filled up for the ride.

Now that trails are opening up, snowmobilers can finally get out. But they should still watch the forecast, with wind chills expected to pick up overnight.

For more information:

OFSC - Interactive trail map